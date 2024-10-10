Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Short Interest Up 781.0% in September

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 781.0% from the September 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 151,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,412. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.26. Fresh Vine Wine has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 498.73% and a negative return on equity of 6,301.44%.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

