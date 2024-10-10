Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 262.7% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fujitsu Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

