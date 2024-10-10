Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 26,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 213,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Insider Transactions at Generation Mining

In other Generation Mining news, Director Jamie Levy bought 162,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,830.00. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

