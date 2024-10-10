Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 110,795 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 110,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($77,107.33).

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

