Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 31st

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

GLAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 18,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,738. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

