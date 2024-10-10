Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LANDO stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 5,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

