Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.28. 69,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

