Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Update

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYDR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. 12,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

