Gode Chain (GODE) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,139.58

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $6,139.58 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

