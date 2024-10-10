Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Major Shareholder Chun R. Ding Purchases 16,200 Shares

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $209,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,644,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,091,526.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grail Price Performance

Shares of GRAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 385,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,678. Grail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

