Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 357953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7248 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,980 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,611,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211,870 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

