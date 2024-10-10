Guggenheim Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Immunocore stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 1,867.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

