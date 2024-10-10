Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Financial Analysis

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% Zoom Video Communications 19.08% 10.77% 8.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hanryu and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 14 5 0 2.14

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $74.68, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Hanryu.

Hanryu has a beta of -5.17, suggesting that its share price is 617% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanryu and Zoom Video Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $794,128.00 15.49 -$9.29 million N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $4.59 billion 4.72 $637.46 million $2.68 26.11

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Hanryu on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

