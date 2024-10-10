HC Wainwright Raises Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $35.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $35.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

