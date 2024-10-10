Head-To-Head Contrast: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) vs. WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 8.49% 14.59% 1.49% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WVS Financial and SR Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and SR Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $16.11 million 1.52 $1.38 million N/A N/A SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.75 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

WVS Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SR Bancorp.

Summary

WVS Financial beats SR Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.