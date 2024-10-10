Head-To-Head Contrast: Standard Lithium (SLI) vs. Its Competitors

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 95.2%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -9.13 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.54 billion $219.38 million 67.14

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -591.60% 5.77% -0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 138 1276 1594 45 2.51

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

