Head-To-Head Contrast: Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) & Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sernova and Zevra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -479.95% -259.07% Zevra Therapeutics -274.10% -124.85% -43.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A N/A -$28.91 million ($0.09) -2.12 Zevra Therapeutics $23.69 million 14.96 -$46.05 million ($1.35) -6.27

This table compares Sernova and Zevra Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sernova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sernova and Zevra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Sernova currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 684.52%. Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 145.97%. Given Sernova’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sernova is more favorable than Zevra Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sernova has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zevra Therapeutics beats Sernova on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a novel implantable and scalable medical device which forms a natural environment in the body for the housing and long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells, which release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases as an alternative to daily administration of drugs. Sernova Corp. has a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Conformal Coating Technology in combination with therapeutic cells within Cell Pouch. Sernova Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome. In addition, it offers AZSTARYS, a once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients aged six years and older; OLPRUVA to treat urea cycle disorders; and Arimoclomol for the treatment of niemann pick disease type C, an ultra-rare neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Commave Therapeutics SA to develop, manufacture and commercialize the company's product candidates containing SDX and d-methylphenidate; and license agreement with Acer and Relief Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights for OLPRUVA. The company was formerly known as KemPharm, Inc. and changed its name to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2023. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

