Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

DOC stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.