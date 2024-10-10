Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 298.2% in September

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 298.2% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 18,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.