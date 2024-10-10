Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 298.2% in September

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 298.2% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 18,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

