Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 35,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,161. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
