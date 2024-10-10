Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $253.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $519.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.86.

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $245.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.88. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

