Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €281.40 ($309.23) and last traded at €283.00 ($310.99). Approximately 4,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €294.00 ($323.08).

Hypoport Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €265.60 and a 200-day moving average of €272.24.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

