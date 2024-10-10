IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
IDEX Price Performance
NYSE:IEX opened at $207.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
