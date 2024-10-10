Insider Buying: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NUVB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.16.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NUVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
