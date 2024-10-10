Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 39,320 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,092.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 971,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

