Insider Selling: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Sells 188,292 Shares of Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 188,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $337,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,183 shares in the company, valued at $623,247.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beneficient alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $186,730.25.

On Friday, September 6th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,404,967.23.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 2,167 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,334.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 685 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $1,616.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,743.92.

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Beneficient

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.