Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 48,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.