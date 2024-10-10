Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells $648,234.02 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

