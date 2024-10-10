Insider Selling: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $29,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peggy A. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $39,913.50.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 31,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

