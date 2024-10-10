Insider Selling: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Atkinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,500.00.
Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of GMX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. 68,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,938. The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 128.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$58.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.
About Globex Mining Enterprises
