Insider Selling: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Atkinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

Shares of GMX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. 68,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,938. The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 128.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$58.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

