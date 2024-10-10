Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the September 15th total of 326,100 shares. Currently, 31.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 1,181,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative return on equity of 3,040.29% and a negative net margin of 109.98%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

