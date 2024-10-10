Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 20,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,828,057.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. 310,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 64.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 301,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 58.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

