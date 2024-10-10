Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 3,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Integrated Media Technology Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.
About Integrated Media Technology
Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.
