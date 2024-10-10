Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 397,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 190,896 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

