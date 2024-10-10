Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 397,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 190,896 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.