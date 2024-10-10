Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJOGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 397,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 190,896 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

