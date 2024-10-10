Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

