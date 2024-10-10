Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 13677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

