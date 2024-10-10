iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 7.89 and last traded at 7.88. 63,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 133,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.87.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.29.

