iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,299,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 432,542 shares.The stock last traded at $133.15 and had previously closed at $133.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

