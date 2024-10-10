iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSGGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,299,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 432,542 shares.The stock last traded at $133.15 and had previously closed at $133.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

