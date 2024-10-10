iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,299,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 432,542 shares.The stock last traded at $133.15 and had previously closed at $133.12.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.