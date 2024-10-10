iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWJV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 127,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,782. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

