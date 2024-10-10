J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $182.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

