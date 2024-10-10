James Edgemond Sells 7,794 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $2,771,078.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,005.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $2,794,367.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84.

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.24.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

