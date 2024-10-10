James Edgemond Sells 7,794 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $2,771,078.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,005.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $2,794,367.04.
- On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84.
- On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.