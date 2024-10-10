James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.85 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 180.68 ($2.36). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.37), with a volume of 141,754 shares traded.

James Halstead Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £764.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 3.39%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is 9,000.00%.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.