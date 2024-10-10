Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 2,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $40.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

