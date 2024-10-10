JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Centuri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Centuri alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centuri

Centuri Price Performance

NYSE CTRI opened at $16.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Centuri

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the third quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.