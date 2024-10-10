JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

