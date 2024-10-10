Kaspa One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.40 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and $43.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,886,602,457 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,892,965,096.790016 with 24,881,237,148.804985 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13221338 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $41,555,593.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

