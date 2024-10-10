KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in September

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 527,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
