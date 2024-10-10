Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $26.55. Kenon shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 2,674 shares changing hands.
Kenon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
