KeyCorp Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $115.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $105.03 on Monday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

