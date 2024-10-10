Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,000,000 shares trading hands.

Kibo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The stock has a market cap of £615,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

